When Blaenavon was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 2000, it joined an elite group of internationally recognised heritage properties. Sites with ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ are important beyond local or national borders and must be preserved for future generations. Blaenavon provides exceptional evidence of the role of south Wales as a leading producer of iron and coal in the 19th century. The town, with its historic buildings and surrounding landscape, tells the story of the Industrial Revolution and the human endeavour behind it.
A Legacy of Industry and Innovation
Blaenavon was a powerhouse of the Industrial Revolution, producing vast quantities of iron and coal. In the late 18th century, ironmasters Thomas Hill, Thomas Hopkins, and Benjamin Pratt harnessed the area's rich mineral resources to build one of the largest ironworks in the world. By 1812, Blaenavon Ironworks was producing 14,000 tons of iron annually.
“Today, Blaenavon Ironworks is the best-preserved of its kind,” says Cllr Matthews. “It offers a fascinating visitor experience with interactive displays, restored workers’ cottages, and panoramic views from the water balance tower. It gives us a fascinating glimpse into Britain’s industrial past. Many will recognise the site from the BBC series Coal House and Coal House at War.”
One of Blaenavon’s most significant contributions to global industry was the discovery made by amateur chemist Sidney Gilchrist Thomas at the ironworks during the 1870s. His groundbreaking ‘Basic Bessemer Process’, revolutionised the steel production worldwide, allowing phosphoric iron ore to be used in the steelmaking process. The industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who purchased the rights to use the process in the USA for a quarter of a million dollars, famously remarked that Thomas and his cousin Percy Gilchrist had done “more for Britain’s greatness than all the Kings and Queens together.”
A Landscape Shaped by Human Endeavour
Beyond the Ironworks, the hills surrounding Blaenavon bear the marks of centuries of mining. Evidence of early extraction methods, such as ‘scouring’ and bell pits, can still be seen at Penfforddgoch near the Abergavenny Road. Limestone quarries at Pwll Du, Tyla, and the Blorenge provide further insight into the industry that fuelled Blaenavon’s success.
“The landscape tells a story,” Cllr Matthews explains. “It is a cultural landscape shaped by the combined efforts of nature and human labour.”
Blaenavon’s transport network was equally innovative. Hill’s Tramroad and counter-balanced inclines transported iron down the Blorenge to the canal at Llanfoist. Today, these old tramroads serve as scenic walking routes. “Walking the Iron Mountain Trail or the canal towpath, you can take in breathtaking views while following in the footsteps of the workers who helped shape our modern world,” says Cllr Matthews.
A Landscape with a Cultural Legacy
Blaenavon’s industrial landscape has long inspired artists, musicians, and writers. The ‘purple-headed mountain’ in Cecil Frances Alexander’s famous hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful is thought to refer to the heather-clad Blorenge. The striking Canada Tips near Pwll Du were painted by war artist Graham Sutherland in 1943, and today, many artists and photographers still flock to the picturesque Keeper’s Pond above Blaenavon to capture the beauty of the area, which is now located within the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park.
Perhaps most famously, the Blaenavon landscape inspired author Alexander Cordell (1914-1997), who wrote an international bestseller Rape of the Fair Country (1959) and its prequel This Proud and Savage Land (1987), which were set in Blaenavon and nearby Garn Ddyrys in the early nineteenth century. “Cordell’s novels bring the industrial history of Blaenavon to life, capturing the hardship, resilience, and spirit of its people in the years leading up to the Newport Chartist Rising of 1839” remarks Cllr Matthews.
A Society Shaped by Industry
Blaenavon’s social and cultural history is visible throughout the town. When the Ironworks opened in 1789, little infrastructure existed, so the ironmasters provided housing, a company shop, and places of worship.
St Peter’s Church, built by the ironmasters in 1804-05, remains a vibrant part of the community, and contains many cast-iron features, including a baptismal font, reflecting its industrial heritage. The churchyard is the final resting place of ironmasters, local war heroes, and countless workers and their families who shaped the town’s history.
“St. Peter’s Churchyard bears poignant testimony to the endeavours of the thousands of men, women and children who lived, worked and died in industrial Wales during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries” says Cllr Matthews. “With around 15,000 people buried there, the churchyard provides a microcosm of Blaenavon’s society. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers who keep this large churchyard maintained, it is possible to visit the graves and reflect on the lives of the people who lived during the Industrial Revolution.”
Next to the church, the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre occupies the former Blaenavon Endowed Schools, built by Sarah Hopkins in 1816 in memory of her brother the ironmaster Samuel Hopkins. “This was one of the earliest examples of an industrial employer providing free education for workers’ children in Wales,” says Cllr Matthews. “Today, the Heritage Centre continues its educational role and interprets the World Heritage Site, houses the town’s library, hosts local groups, and welcomes visitors from all over the world.”
As the nineteenth century progressed, Blaenavon’s population soared and the town expanded, with many traditional Welsh terraces built to house the thousands of people who lived here. Broad Street, Blaenavon’s main commercial centre developed from 1840 onwards.
By 1901, the town centre was lined with shops of all kinds. At the end of the Victorian era there were no fewer than eighteen chapels and churches in Blaenavon, providing important spiritual and educational centres for the townspeople and influencing local identity. There were also over fifty inns and public houses. “These were not just drinking establishments, but centres of culture where workers could listen to lectures, participate in trade unions and benefit societies” adds Cllr Matthews.
The town is home to successful businesses today. Cllr Matthews says: “there are some well-established businesses in Blaenavon including an artisan cheesemaker and successful pubs and restaurants. These are good for tourism. New shops are also opening and will hopefully be well-supported and attract people into the town. There are also thriving chapels in the town who continue to perform vital work within the community and keep these historic buildings alive.”
A Living Industrial Heritage
By the late 19th century, Blaenavon’s industry had evolved. A new steelworks opened at Forgeside, while demand for steam coal grew, placing south Wales at the heart of the global coal industry. By 1913, a third of the world’s coal exports came from Welsh miners.
The Big Pit Colliery, Blaenavon’s last working coal mine, closed in 1980 but reopened as Big Pit Mining Museum in 1983. “Big Pit is a fantastic, world-class attraction,” says Cllr Matthews. “The underground tours, led by former coal miners, provide an unforgettable insight into the life of a miner.”
The arrival of the railways in the 1850s made the old tramroads obsolete, and today, the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway offers a heritage steam railway experience. “The volunteers running Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway do an amazing job,” says Cllr Matthews. “Their special events, from Easter and Christmas trains to vintage transport rallies and 1940s weekends, draw visitors from near and far.”
A Thriving Community
Blaenavon’s workmen built arguably the town’s most venerable institution - the Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall. Opened in 1895 and funded by local workers, it boasted a library, cinema, theatre, and billiards room. “For 130 years, it has been at the heart of the community,” says Cllr Matthews. “Today, a dedicated team of volunteers keeps it alive, hosting a range of events.”
The Hall also houses the award-winning Blaenavon Community Museum. Also run by volunteers it explores the town’s social and cultural history, from industry to sport and music, whilst also serving as a treasure trove of information relating to the town’s past and offering family history research services. The town’s musical heritage thrives with the Blaenavon Male Voice Choir, Town Band, and Concert Band, while local sports clubs continue the area’s proud sporting traditions.
“The community truly take ownership of our heritage” says Cllr Matthews. “There are so many groups and organisations that make Blaenavon vibrant in different ways. The Blaenavon World Heritage Site Youth Ambassadors, the Blaenavon World Heritage Environment Group, our historical societies, and the Commons Management Group, all contribute to the management and presentation of our World Heritage Site.”
More Than a Day Trip
Cllr Matthews emphasises that Blaenavon deserves more than a single-day visit. “If you’ve only been to Big Pit or the Keeper’s Pond, you’re missing out,” he says. “The Ironworks, the Heritage Centre, the walking trails, and the town’s vibrant businesses all offer something special. Blaenavon has so much more to discover – there’s always something going on in Blaenavon!”
Indeed, there are a range of events throughout the year, run by a variety of organisations, visitor attractions and businesses. Blaenavon World Heritage Day, again run by volunteers, is scheduled to take place in the town centre on 28 June 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of inscription.
“With its rich industrial heritage, stunning landscape, and thriving cultural legacy, Blaenavon is as a testament to human ingenuity and resilience. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for a fascinating day out, Blaenavon is a destination not to be missed” concludes Cllr Matthews.