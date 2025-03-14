One of Blaenavon’s most significant contributions to global industry was the discovery made by amateur chemist Sidney Gilchrist Thomas at the ironworks during the 1870s. His groundbreaking ‘Basic Bessemer Process’, revolutionised the steel production worldwide, allowing phosphoric iron ore to be used in the steelmaking process. The industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who purchased the rights to use the process in the USA for a quarter of a million dollars, famously remarked that Thomas and his cousin Percy Gilchrist had done “more for Britain’s greatness than all the Kings and Queens together.”