FOR the first time in 24 years Abergavenny Young Farmers’ Club has taken first prize in the county’s annual entertainments competition.
Written by Elizabeth Phillips and directed by her father Chris, ‘A Story About Toys’ took first prize in the keenly contested competition which was held earlier this month at the ICC in Newport, scoring 81 points out of a total of 100.
Brothers Sam and Jack Bodily also claimed individual acting awards for their roles as Jack in the Box and Eight Ball.
The young cast, which performed together for the first time this year went on to represent Gwent in the competion’s All-Wales final held in Bangor last weekend, gaining 7th place.
“It was amazing for the cast to do so well and finally have the experience of winning,” said a delighted Chris Phillips.
“The last time we won this competition I was in the cast and I’ve never forgotten it, and I hope it will be the same for these youngsters,” he said.
Six teams too part in the Gwent competiton with Raglan YFC taking second place and Usk third
•The Abergavenny cast with Chris and Elizabeth