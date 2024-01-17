Back in Wales, Herbert inherited another substantial agricultural estate, Llanarth, after the death of his father’s cousin, the Hon. Florens Roch in 1969. Where others sold cottages, he improved them. He invested in farms, woods, rivers and people. In 1973, a BBC journalist libelled him by suggesting otherwise: Herbert was awarded a significant sum in damages, which he donated to the National Trust. For the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, he planted a mulberry or a walnut tree in every garden on the estates.