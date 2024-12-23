LIBERAL Democrat MP David Chadwick has helped secure a vote in Parliament this week to protect GPs, hospices and other health and social care providers from the Government’s National Insurance tax hike.
The Liberal Democrat amendment to the Government’s National Insurance Contributions Bill would exempt health and care providers including GPs, dentists, and pharmacies from the planned tax hikes.
Labour voted against the amendment.
The Lib Dem amendment would have also protected social care providers, hospices and charitable providers of health and care, from the tax rise.
David Chadwick has stated that one GP practice in his constituency has said that they are losing one day of practice nurse and one day of GP time from April 2025 as a direct result of the projected £30,000 increase in their national insurance bill alongside an overall lack of funding for general practices.
Previous research by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that the tax hike could end up costing GP surgeries the equivalent of more than two million appointments a year because of an additional £125.5 million tax bill inflicted upon them.
Mr Chadwick said: “I’ve heard from local GPs and social care providers who are really worried about the impact of the government’s tax hikes on the level of care they provide. Ultimately, it’s local patients who will pay the price for this self-defeating tax rise.
“That’s why I voted for the Liberal Democrat amendment to protect local GPs, dentists and other health and care providers from the government’s tax hike this week. It was disappointing that Labour chose not to listen.
“The Government must focus on fixing local health services, not burdening GPs and care providers with even higher costs. As your MP, I will keep fighting for our local health and care services.”