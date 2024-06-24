They learned that it belonged to the then Mayor, Jean-Louis le Goff who was the baby in the photo. There then began a long association with the village leading to the renaming of the school and a link with Harold Road Primary School (now Cantref School) in Abergavenny. The two veterans returned regularly and, after Tom’s death in 2011, Dave continued to visit, often talking to the children about how valuable peace was. In 2019 he was awarded the Legion d’Honneur and , after his death in 2020, the link was maintained by his son Christopher with messages of support from Dave’s widow, Diane.