Hundred of people packed Abergavenny historic market hall on June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in words and music.
Spearheaded by Abergavenny Town Council, the Borough Theatre and A4B., in partnership with the Royal British Legion and Abergavenny Borough Band, the evening saw singers from AAODS led by MD Sarah Fowler and actors from Breakthrough Productions perform wartime songs and tell the story of an Abergavenny family at war through a series of monologues written by Liz Davies.
The moving evening also saw performances by a local lindy hop group and an emotional reading of the national tribute by local veterans and young people. along with a guest appearance by Normandy veteran - and Borough Theatre volunteer - 99 year old Mel Hughes.
The centrepiece of the evening was the national memorial service, which featured local army cadets and veterans as well as the symbolic lighting of the town’s library at the same time beacons were lit all over the country .A moving two minutes silence started and finished by a bugler from Abergavenny Borough Band brought the memorable evening to a close.