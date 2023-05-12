He explained he had to be seated over two hours before the service began but was able to listen to “the most fantastic music that I’ve heard. How often can you go to a gig and get John Elliot Gardener, bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, and baritone, Roddy Williams performing along with the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, the Monte Verde Choir and the unique Coronation Orchestra, the most fantastic music and the overall impression I came away with from the service is how lucky we are to have that depth and variety of talent in this country” he added.