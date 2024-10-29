Monmouthshire County Council is calling for money raised in the name of the King in Wales to be spent in the country rather than heading towards crown coffers.
The Crown Estate earns its income from a £16 billion property portfolio across the UK, including off shore, and is set up as an independent business returning profits to the Treasury.
Councillors in Monmouthshire have agreed to support a campaign for management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales to be devolved to the Welsh Government.
Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby will write to the Welsh Government outlining the authority is ready to help persuade the UK Government to devolve control “as a matter of urgency” to “support the social needs of the Welsh people”.
Independent member for Usk and Llanbadoc Meirion Howells put forward the motion and told councillors: “The people of Wales deserve to have their natural resources managed and decisions made closer to home.”
Labour member for Caldicot, Rachel Garrick, described herself as a “supporter of an independent Cymru and a very honest republican” and that she “completely supported” the motion but reminded councillors the Crown Estate isn’t King Charles’ personal property.
Cllr Garrick said the Crown Estate has already been devolved to Scotland: “It is a matter of equality for Wales we are brought into line with Scotland.”
The arrangement had benefitted Scotland by around £103m last year, said Cllr Garrick, and projected earnings in Wales could be £42m.
The councillor also highlighted a recent debate in Gwynedd where councillors said they would withhold annual fees of around £161,000 to access Crown Estate land including some beaches.
Deputy leader Paul Griffiths said the council could provide “more power to the elbow” of the Welsh Government in negotiations with the UK Government while leader Cllr Brocklesby said she would be “really looking forward to writing that letter”.
With the Tories having left the meeting before it’s close, Independent Simon Howarth, was the only member to vote against the motion, saying he agreed with the proposal but was concerned at the nationalistic tone of the discussion.