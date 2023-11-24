A cross-party Senedd committee has agreed to write to the health board to reiterate concerns raised by the public about the planned overnight closure of the Minor Injuries Unit at Nevill Hall in Abergavenny.
The Senedd’s Petitions Committee met to discuss a petition set up by Mitchel Troy and Trellech councillors Richard John and Jayne McKenna, which has been signed by over 5,000 residents.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is proposing to close the MIU between the hours of 1am and 7am meaning that the only MIU in the entire health board area, serving a population of 600,000 people, will be at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Cllr Jayne McKenna said: “A lot of our residents are worried that this overnight closure is the thin end of the wedge and that the health board will continue to reduce the service until it gets withdrawn from Abergavenny altogether, just like they did with Accident and Emergency and maternity services.
“We’re really grateful to everyone who signed the petition and has engaged in the health board’s consultation process, but if you haven’t, please make your voice heard before it’s too late.”
Cllr Richard John added: “I’m grateful to the members of the Petitions Committee for their support, including Senedd Member Peredur Owen Griffiths. We always wanted this to be a non-political campaign to save the MIU at Nevill Hall and sought the backing of politicians of all political parties.
"I’m delighted with the support we’ve had from Conservative and Plaid Cymru politicians, but it is disappointing that Labour councillors and the one Green councillor with responsibility for health services haven’t been more proactive in arguing for this vital service to be protected. I would urge all residents to engage in the consultation to help save Nevill Hall’s Minor Injuries Unit.”