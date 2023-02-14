Moved by the scenes of devastation and loss emerging fromTurkey and Syria this week Crickhowell Rotary Club members put aside their Saturday tasks and fielded two four man teams to appeal for much need funds for those whose lives have been devastated by the terrible earthquake in the middle east.
In just four hours £1000 was collected. This has been forwarded immediately to The Disasters `Emergency Committee’ (DEC).
Crickhowell town centre was quiet on Saturday morning and the sum raised illustrates the willing and generous response of the community’s residents and visitors.
The organiser of the two teams Rotarian Steve Parry said “As ever the generosity and spirit of compassion demonstrated on the streets of Crickhowell was heart warming.
In thanking Steve for organising such a quick response, President Mr Kevin Phillips said “This is clear demonstration of just one part of the charitable work of the Rotary organisation.
“Is so motivational for members that their efforts can touch the lives of people in need rapidly and when required anywhere in the world”
He continued ‘ I should like to thank the people of Crickhowell for enabling the club to raise a meaningful donation for DEC at such short notice”
If readers are interested in being a part of the ‘Rotary Scene’ in Crickhowell please contact President Kevin Phillips directly on: 01873 812895 or by email: [email protected]