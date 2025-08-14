Crickhowell High School has praised the achievements of its Year 13 students following this year’s A-level examinations, with top grades and university placements highlighting the success of the cohort.
Headteacher Claire Jones said the results reflect not only the students’ hard work, but also the dedication of staff and the support of families and the wider community.
“We are incredibly proud of each and every student, whether their achievement is measured by academic excellence, personal growth, or overcoming significant challenges,” she said.
“These results are a testament to their hard work, the dedication of our specialist staff, and the invaluable support of families and our wider community.”
This year, 30 per cent of all grades were awarded at A* or A, while 99 per cent of students passed their exams (A*-E). Nearly all students secured their first-choice or insurance university offers.
Exemplary university placements include Biochemistry at Oxford, Neuroscience at Manchester, Aerospace Engineering at Swansea, Mathematics and Statistics at Warwick, Mathematics and Sports Science at Loughborough, Law at Exeter, Palaeontology at Portsmouth, and Drama and Theatre Production at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. Other students are moving into prestigious apprenticeships or alternative career pathways.
Ms Jones added: “To our departing Year 13 students – you leave Crickhowell High School as confident, capable, and compassionate young adults. We wish you the very best for the future and look forward to hearing about all that you will accomplish.
“Finally, I would like to thank the staff, governors, parents, and carers who have supported our students on their journey. Today’s success truly is a shared achievement.”
