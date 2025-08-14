Step 6: The Consideration Stage If your child receives an offer to be considered for the course via Clearing, they can then add the Clearing choice in UCAS. Be sure to add their Clearing choice on UCAS by any deadline the university gives you. At UEA, we will follow up our discussion with an email confirmation of the offer and how long it is available. We might also ask further information or evidence at this stage, so it is important your child checks their emails. Once they have added our Clearing choice in UCAS, we will then check all the information is correct and formally offer them a place which can then be viewed, accepted or declined via UCAS.