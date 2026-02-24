A high school in Powys has announced it is remaining closed for the day and urged parents not to send their children into school.
In a statement online at around 7.30am, Crickhowell High School confirmed it had told pupils to stay away from the school on Tuesday. Roughly one hour before the school day begins, the school said the site had been flooded due to a utility issue.
“Due to a flooding caused by a burst water pipe the school had been closed for today,” a spokesperson said.
“Please do not send your child into school- we have notified the bus companies. We will update you once we know more. Apologies for the inconvenience this caused.”
