Crickhowell Chorial Society celebrates the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams
Crickhowell Choral Society’s November 26 concert will be a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams whose music radio listeners have consistently placed in their top ten.
The concert - ‘Towards the Light’ - will offer both a spiritual and musical pilgrimage tracing the composer’s take on religion as a self-confessed “cheerful agnostic”.
The concert will also celebrate the vocal talents of one of the choral society’s very first choral scholars, Tomos Wyn Jones, who is now making a name for himself in the music world.
He will be taking the leading role in Vaughan Williams enchanting Five Mystical Songs whose beautiful harmonies and folksong style have become another clear favourite amongst listeners.
Perhaps less well known but equally engaging is the composer’s first major choral work, Toward The Unknown Region. Setting words by Walt Whitman this is a haunting and visionary expression of a new age of human endeavour.
Amongst other musical gems on offer comes a performance of the Fantasia on Greensleeves evoking a sound world of pastoral bliss.
Equally beguiling, is the composer’s powerful setting of Valiant for Truth taking words from Paul Bunyan’s Pilgrims Progress and creating something very special as we might have come to expect from this valued composer.
If you already know Vaughan Williams’ music of course you’ll want to come. If you don’t, this is a perfect opportunity to discover his genius.
Tickets will cost £15 and will be available on the door at St Edmund’s Church, at Webbs in Crickhowell, or call 01873 810209.
Entry is free for pupils and students.
