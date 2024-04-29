Monday's event is the perfect conclusion to the heavenly gaze theme. Originally written for students at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama by former Choral Society Scholar Tomos Owen Jones, this setting of The Egg is something out of the ordinary. A search for the meaning of life itself, it charts an individual's conversation with the Almighty in music that is both captivating and poignant. And after that there’ll be just enough time for Britten’s Canticle II before tea and cakes. For tickets and full details of performances go to www.crickhowellchoralsociety.org