This year marks Crickhowell Choral Society’s 28th Music Festival and, as has become its signature, will include music that’s well-known and much loved, as well as musical gems that have long been tucked away.
Friday, May 3: The festivals starts on a high with ‘VRï’, a legendary band of the Welsh folk scene. This amazing trio breathes new life into traditional songs with its mix of earthy dance tunes and classical poise. VRï fans will be well aware of the trio’s prowess but if you don’t know them, now’s your chance!
Saturday sees a more recognisable link to the Festival’s theme as it celebrates St Cecilia, the patron saint of music who Cecilia was able to commune with angels through music and while it didn’t end well - she was martyred by the Romans who didn’t approve in those times - Purcell's wonderful Ode for St Cecilia’s Day celebrates music's universal power in sounds that seem equally heaven-sent.
Complementing this comes a first performance in England and Wales of an overlooked masterpiece by Antonio Lotti with his Missa Vide Domine laborem meum, also known as his Mass for Three Choirs. A familiar theme when the choir is first exposed to these little known gems is to wonder why they have stayed hidden for so long.
Sunday, in contrast, sees with music for Pentecost (Whitsun) and the Annunciation with J.S. Bach’s joyous cantata O Eternal Fire and C.P.E. Bach's setting of Mary’s song, the Magnificat. This is a rare opportunity to hear these two pieces by father and son.
Monday's event is the perfect conclusion to the heavenly gaze theme. Originally written for students at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama by former Choral Society Scholar Tomos Owen Jones, this setting of The Egg is something out of the ordinary. A search for the meaning of life itself, it charts an individual's conversation with the Almighty in music that is both captivating and poignant. And after that there’ll be just enough time for Britten’s Canticle II before tea and cakes. For tickets and full details of performances go to www.crickhowellchoralsociety.org