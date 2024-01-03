Despite saying “never again” after completing the 108 mile ‘Spine Challenger South’ in January 2022, Andrew Geeson has decided to take on yet another challenge, in the hope of raising money for Longtown Mountain Rescue Team.
The Montane Winter Spine MRT Challenge is a non-stop, 160 mile race along the Pennine Way from Hardraw to Kirk Yetholm.
January, 15, starting from Hardraw in North Yorkshire, runners have a time limit of 108 hours to get to the finish line in the village of Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders. The trail crosses some of the most beautiful but difficult terrains in Britain including; the Yorkshire Dales, Northumberland National Park, Hadrian’s Wall, and the Cheviots.
This is one of the most physically and mentally demanding races out there, made even tougher by the ferocity and intensity of the British winter.
Now at 63-years-old (with two new hips!) Andrew’s primary aim is to finish inside the cut off time.
“I completed the MRT South challenge in January 2022, 108 miles but just managed to finish in time after trying to find another competitor in difficulty” Andrew commented, “This year, I’m not racing anyone else. I just wish to enjoy the adventure and finish.”
Andrew has been relentlessly preparing in the build up to the race, doing walks of up to 33 miles and the odd 20 followed by another 20 the next day.
On the rigorous process, Andrew shared: “There has been no particular training plan! My highest mileage for a week has been just over 70 miles, mainly walking with lots of hills, which is perfect as I live in Crickhowell.
“I’ve done similar long distance events before, it’s my midlife crisis that keeps going!”
All of this hard work is in the name of Longtown Mountain Rescue Team, of which he has been a member for over three years.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team was originally formed in 1965 to help people in difficulties within the Black Mountains. The role of the team has now expanded to include a wide variety of potential situations, where the police consider whether their assistance and expertise would be of benefit.
The independent charity is responsible for the teams funding and management. Being purely self funded can come with its challenges, especially as they need over £35k a year to keep vehicles and kit in good shape.
Moreover, the team consists solely of volunteers from all walks of life, with a wide variety of occupations, who give up their free time to combine a love of the outdoors with serving the community, assisting people in distress. This commitment means they can be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as attending the training required to increase and maintain the necessary skills needed to operate.
In light of this, Andrew said: “Donations, no matter how small, will help ensure that the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team can continue their vital work. You never know when you might need Mountain Rescue. An afternoon walk goes wrong and the team respond and organise casualty care and an airlift to hospital.”
Andrew has set up a JustGiving page, where he adds continuous updates on his progress. If you would like to contribute or support Andrew’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-geeson-1704295574666