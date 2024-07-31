FORMER BBC newsreader, Huw Edwards, has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.
The 62-year-old, originally from Llanelli and the son of Ceredigion author and language campaigner, Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning and admitted three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and April 2022.
The images, which vary in severity, with six being of the most severe category A ,were shared via Whatsapp.
Edwards was arrested in November and charged last month.
He left the BBC in April this year, after having been with the corporation for 40 years, being the most high-profile news anchor and main presenter of the Ten O'Clock News.