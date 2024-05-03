Monmouthshire County Council's Community Learning programme received a glowing commendation after a recent Estyn inspection.
The program, which is part of the Greater Gwent Adult Learning Partnership led by Coleg Gwent, offers a range of opportunities for residents to learn new skills and enhance existing ones.
Spread across five centres in Monmouthshire, the courses cover Mathematics, English, IT, Arts & Crafts, and English for learners.
Estyn's inspection highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership's work on learners and the community. Learners shared heartfelt testimonials during interviews, emphasising how the program has been a lifeline, especially during challenging times, and boosted their confidence in digital skills development.
Tutors play a crucial role in any Community Learning program, and Estyn praised their dedication to creating an inclusive learning environment. The Monmouthshire Community Learning team were commended for their commitment in providing optimal support to all learners, aiming to improve their health and well-being while fostering a place for learning and upskilling.
The partnership's dedication to continuous improvement was also praised. Robust self-evaluation and quality improvement planning were noted, with staff carefully analysing learners' assessment data, monitoring progress, and providing feedback opportunities throughout their journey.
MCC's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, said: "The Estyn report reflects the hard work and dedication our Community Learning programme officers carry out daily.
“I want to thank them all for their hard work. Every day, they provide opportunities for learners from Monmouthshire to learn new skills or upskill themselves in many topics. Education doesn't stop in the classroom. If you want to learn new skills, please look at our Community Learning pages on the website for the latest course."
A spokesperson from MCC added: “As we celebrated the achievements of the council's Community Learning programme as part of the Greater Gwent Adult Learning Partnership, led by Coleg Gwent, we also acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the learners. Their hard work allows our officers to continue to improve and provide new courses throughout the year.”
To learn more about the Community Learning program and available courses, head to: [https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/communitylearning/]