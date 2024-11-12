Highlighting a particular issue, Ms Jones raised the shortage of high-level and community 3G pitches: all weather facilities across the county, stating, “There simply aren’t enough top-quality and community 3G pitches or all-weather facilities available. This limits opportunities for residents of all ages to engage in sports and reap the associated health benefits. It isn’t right that people have to drive miles to different counties, to access these facilities. I am eager to hear what steps the Council is taking to address this gap.”