SOUTH Wales East Send member Laura Anne Jones is urging Monmouthshire Council (MCC) to conduct a comprehensive review of the county’s sporting facilities.
The call to action stems from a concern that every resident should “have equal access to physical activities, given their proven benefits for both physical and mental health.”
Ms Jones, a keen cricketer, emphasised, “Physical exercise is one of the most effective ways to promote and achieve good health and well-being, which in turn eases pressures on our National Health Service. It is a preventative investment that needs to be made. We need to ensure that Monmouthshire’s sporting facilities are fit for purpose and accessible to all.”
Highlighting a particular issue, Ms Jones raised the shortage of high-level and community 3G pitches: all weather facilities across the county, stating, “There simply aren’t enough top-quality and community 3G pitches or all-weather facilities available. This limits opportunities for residents of all ages to engage in sports and reap the associated health benefits. It isn’t right that people have to drive miles to different counties, to access these facilities. I am eager to hear what steps the Council is taking to address this gap.”
Ms Jones also pointed to the importance of maximising the use of existing facilities. “It’s vital that our 21st-century community schools open their sporting amenities to the public after school hours. This would significantly enhance access to sporting facilities for our local communities,” she said. She specifically mentioned the upcoming reopening of Henry VIII School in April, urging the Council to ensure that these facilities will be available for everyone to use.
In response to Ms Jones’ concerns, MCC outlined its ongoing efforts to expand and enhance sports facilities throughout Monmouthshire; highlighting plans for Abergavenny Leisure Centre and King Henry VIII 3-19’s facilities.
A MCC spokesperson, stated: “MCC has improved and developed many outdoor sports facilities and pitches across Monmouthshire over the past couple of years. Working collaboratively with funders we have seen developments in Caldicot, Chesptow and more recently Monmouth Leisure Centre and school, including the upgrading of the all-weather astro turf sports pitch.
“King Henry VIII 3-19 school and Abergavenny Leisure Centre will see a significant investment in indoor and outdoor sport facilities and pitches over the next 12 months, something that will be welcomed by local sports clubs and the community.
“MCC sport development officers continue to work with community sports clubs and national governing bodies of sport, to update and improve facilities and opportunities for the development of grassroots sports participation.”
If community clubs are looking for support, they are advised to email [email protected] where officers will be able to give clubs direct support or signpost them to further opportunities.
Laura Ann Jones’ call to action comes as a timely reminder of the importance of accessible sporting facilities for public health. As MCC continues its efforts, many in Monmouthshire look forward to utilising facilities that meet the diverse needs of its residents, whilst also promoting lifelong engagement in physical activity.