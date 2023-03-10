“Firstly as I am a severe dyslexic, I find this particularly nervous, yes I do not pronounce everything in the manner that some people might. In my own working life I have been ‘verbated’ in writing, on reports, for the way in which I speak. I asked does that mean, because I’m well spoken, that someone else is un-well spoken, what does that mean? So Cllr Watts, I’m sorry I take offence by that statement.