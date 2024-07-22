A MOVE to implement Council Tax premiums of up to 300 per cent on long term empty properties and second homes in Blaenau Gwent has been welcomed by councillors.
A report proposing that the council increase the premiums was before all councillors at a recent meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
In April last year, the Welsh Government agreed that local authorities can charge up to 300 per cent more Council Tax on top of the normal bill on both long-term empty properties and second homes.
The report said that the council “estimated” that there are 372 long term empty properties in the county borough that would “qualify” for the premium and one registered as a second home.
The decision will come into force on the long term empty properties on April 1, 2025, and on the second home from September 1, 2025 and could net the council anywhere between £624,000 to £1.875 million.
The councillors unanimously agreed to implement the premium and the charge will rise depending on how long a property has been empty.
For those empty for up to two years it will be – 100 per cent, up to three years – 200 per cent and over three years – 300 per cent.
An appeals panel will also be set up to hear those appealing against the premium being levied upon their property.