A PLAN for a bungalow with a shared driveway running between front doors of two neighbouring homes has been rejected against planning officers’ advice.
Planning officers had said the plan should be approved despite highway officials warning the shared drive would lead to “undesirable and dangerous vehicle manoeuvres”.
Monmouthshire council’s highways department also warned there isn’t enough room on the land for the five proposed parking spaces behind the existing house at 11 Park Close, in Abergavenny, where it was planned to build the bungalow.
They said that would likely lead to drivers reversing out in the gap between numbers 10 and 11 into the cul-de-sac.
Despite the clear warning from highway officer Benjamin Lewis the council’s planning committee was recommended to approve the application.
A petition signed by local residents, supporting the highway’s department’s objection, was presented to the council which meant a decision had to be made by the committee.
Planning officer Andrew Jones told councillors who’d raised concerns it was for them to use their judgement but the planning department’s view was the parking arrangements and shared drive were “appropriate” in the context of the street, described as a “dense residential area” by Mr Lewis, and didn’t “warrant a reason for refusal”.
The highway officer had also objected as he said the proposed drive, to be shared between three properties, would be only three metres wide, 1.5m short of the Welsh common standards.
Mr Jones said the common standard isn’t binding as it hasn’t been adopted as official planning policy by the council and previous planning appeals support that.
The application was rejected with seven councillors including experienced pair, Conservative Phil Murphy who chairs the committee and vice-chair Cllr Rook, voting to refuse planning permission. Six members voted in favour.