A CRACKDOWN on vapes has been backed by councillors who want to see the UK Government bring in tighter regulation of the electronic aerosol inhaling products. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already outlined a potential ban on disposable vapes – which have led to concerns about litter and their environmental impact with reportedly five million thrown away every week in the UK. Monmouthshire County Council has agreed its leader should write to the Conservative PM to express its demand for greater regulation including a ban on single use vapes, mandatory age-of-sale signage on vaping products as this is only voluntary at present, and a ban on free samples of vaping products being given out to people of any age. It has also called for a requirement vaping products be sold in plain packaging and kept out of sight behind the counter.