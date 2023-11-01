A CRACKDOWN on vapes has been backed by councillors who want to see the UK Government bring in tighter regulation of the electronic aerosol inhaling products. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already outlined a potential ban on disposable vapes – which have led to concerns about litter and their environmental impact with reportedly five million thrown away every week in the UK. Monmouthshire County Council has agreed its leader should write to the Conservative PM to express its demand for greater regulation including a ban on single use vapes, mandatory age-of-sale signage on vaping products as this is only voluntary at present, and a ban on free samples of vaping products being given out to people of any age. It has also called for a requirement vaping products be sold in plain packaging and kept out of sight behind the counter.
The motion, which was agreed at the council’s October meeting, was put forward by Labour councillor for the Monmouth Town ward Catherine Fookes who has said she was prompted to act by seeing vapes, and the e-liquids used in them, advertised for sale next to sweets in a local shop.
Since highlighting the issue the councillor has launched a campaign to encourage anyone with concerns over marketing of vapes to children to send photographs and details to her.
Cllr Fookes said: “I was shocked to see multi coloured and branded vapes, such as pink lemonade and watermelon chill for sale right in the middle of the Morrisons in Wyesham beside multicoloured crayons and sweets on sale.
“I believe these ads were aimed at young people and children.”
It has since removed the advertising and Cllr Fookes, who plans to contact other shops in the area, said there is a “really worrying rise in children in Wales and the UK” vaping.
Cllr Martyn Groucutt, the cabinet member for education, said it was an important issue for secondary schools saying,: “I live almost next door to King Henry the VIII School and it’s quite distressing to see children walking to and from school vaping.”
Wales doesn’t have the power to ban vapes, due to a failure to change the law in 2016, but first minister Mark Drakeford has said the Welsh Government would “align” itself with the UK Government’s consultation.