COUNCILLORS have unanimously backed calls for a public inquiry to be held into the eHarley Street GP contract “scandal” in Blaenau Gwent.
At a county borough council meeting last week councillors from all across the political spectrum joined forces to unanimously back a four point motion which included calls for the inquiry.
Deputy council leader, Labour’s Cllr Helen Cunningham proposed the motion and said: “This is about eHarley street and their involvement in Blaenau Gwent.
“I welcome the fact that they are no longer running surgeries here, but we believe there are significant questions to be answered about what’s gone on.
“We believe there should be an independent inquiry into these events as it’s a scandal of epic proportions.
“We’re also calling on the Welsh Government health minister Jeremy Miles to commission an urgent review into the GP contract in Wales and how it’s run.”
The motion had been officially signed by a third of the county borough’s councillors from across the political spectrum.
Cabinet member for economic regeneration Cllr John C Morgan recalled a recent meeting with members of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board when eHarley Street was discussed.
Cllr Morgan said: “They were horrified with what they were hearing.”
Opposition Independent group leader, Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “The practice manager we had in Brynmawr, Amy McCrystal flagged up the concerns with the health board some seven to eight months earlier and eHarley Street just dismissed her.
“She ended up losing her home, was made the scapegoat and that still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.”
Cllr Sonia Behr (Labour) believed this showed councillors need to have “much more say” on primary health services and reminded councillors that the average life expectancy of a Blaenau Gwent resident is 10 years less than their neighbours in Monmouthshire.
Councillors went on to vote unanimously for the motion.
The health board have been asked for a comment.