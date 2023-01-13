Kyle Eldridge, the self-styled youngest autistic councillor on Abergavenny’s Town Council, has recently been elected to the only community seat on King Henry VIII School’ temporary Board of Governors until the new school’s construction.
To secure his seat on the board, Kyle had to secure the nomination set out by Monmouthshire County Council that went out to the community areas of Abergavenny, which were represented by Llanfoist Community Council, Llantilio Pertholey Community Council and lastly Abergavenny Town Council, of which he had won nominations for two groups (Abergavenny Town Council by a unanimous majority and Llantilio Pertholey Community Council by a razor edge).
With the appointment of Councillor Eldridge to the board, it undoubtedly gives young people a voice at the highest levels of governance at their school and disadvantaged ones even more of a voice than ever before.
Councillor Eldridge stressed his belief in what he can do for the younger generation of the community, stating: “This is my first time in becoming a school governor, however my age and experience in education (being a university officer) as well as an Abergavenny resident will guide my thinking for all of King Henry VIII Comprehensive’s pupils going forward diligently.”