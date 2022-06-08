Councillor attends Palace garden party

Councillor Chris Holland and partner Darlene at the Palace garden party ( Pic from Chris Holland )

Abergavenny Town Councillor Chris Holland attended the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last week after being recognised for his years of service as a community councillor.

Chris Holland is one of the longest-serving community councillors having represented the community of Llanwenarth Citra for over 35 years.

Llanwenarth Citra previously came under the boundary of Llanfoist Community Council, but recent boundary changes mean the ward now comes under Abergavenny Town Council.

Chris was invited to attend the Garden Party after having his name put forward by the Chairman of Llanfoist Community Council.

Attending the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday May 25 alongside partner Darlene, Cllr Chris Holland said: “Both myself and Darlene were thrilled to be at the Queen’s Garden party amongst 8,000 guests.