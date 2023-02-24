WITH the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaching, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement has expressed her gratitude to the many hosts and volunteers throughout the county who have welcomed those fleeing the war.
A national minute silence is being held at 11am today (Friday 24th February) to give people the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.
More than one hundred Monmouthshire residents have opened their homes as part of the Homes For Ukraine Scheme with many continuing to offer accommodation long after the initial six month commitment they made.
The council is also working closely with the Welsh Government and other local authorities to provide initial accommodation and support to those who arrived under the separate Super Sponsor scheme that has been operating in Wales.
Cllr Angela Sandles (Welsh Lab, Magor East with Undy) commented “Monmouthshire residents have hosted more refugees than almost any other part of Wales, showing selflessness and compassion by sharing their homes and lives with strangers in their hour of need.
“We’ve also seen incredible work done by volunteers and community groups throughout the county who have gone above and beyond to run events, organise trips and put on language classes to make sure that Ukrainians were welcomed into our community.”
“We still have the challenge of finding more homes to accommodate refugees and are always interested in hearing from landlords who have properties available. If you have spare room it is still not too late to host a family.”
Residents who would like to find out more about renting a property, bringing an empty home back into use (for empty homes, grants of up to £25,000 are available if required) or becoming a host can e-mail [email protected]
Help and Information: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/support-ukraine/
A national minute silence will be held at 11am on Friday 24th February to give people the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.