From 1st April 2024, all empty homes will face council tax premiums of 100%, 200% or even 300% depending on whether they have been vacant for one, two or three + years. No other council in Wales has imposed council tax premiums as high as 300%. From the same date, a council tax premium of 100% will apply to all second homes in the county, but local Conservative councillors are concerned that small self-catering operators could get stung by the new levy.