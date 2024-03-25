PERMISSION has been given to add a hanging clock to the front of a shop in the centre of Blaenavon.
It will hang from the front of 95 Broad Street where permission has previously been given to for a replacement shopfront and a one-bedroom flat on the first floor.
Last year funding was awarded for the renovation of the property, which is in the town conservation area and UNESCO World Heritage Site, as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative.
Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Rebecca McAndrew said a clock would “add interest to the street scene” and “represent an enhancement to the conservation area”.
She also confirmed the council’s highways department was satisfied there is no risk to highway safety.