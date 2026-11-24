FINANCE chiefs at Torfaen council are drawing up plans to address an expected budget gap of £2.4 million next year.
Work on preparing a budget for 2027/28 is currently taking place with initial estimates from across the council suggesting the cost of delivering and maintaining services next year on a “steady state”- with no major changes – will likely increase by around £11.3m.
The council’s funding, from both the Welsh Government and council tax using the modelled 4.95 per cent increase, is expected to increase by around £9m leaving it with the gap of £2.4m to be addressed.
Councils aren’t expected to learn how much they will receive in their funding settlements from the Welsh Government until December 1 and Torfaen Borough Council is working on an assumption it will receive a three per cent increase.
But head of finance Robert Green cautioned members of the council’s resources scrutiny committee a one per cent variation in funding amounts to around £2m and there is still uncertainty surrounding next year’s funding.
He said: “We’ve continued to assume a three per cent increase and in recent years that’s been pretty much received and hopefully that will be the case again this year. That obviously could change given the Senedd has changed and there’s a different dynamic there.”
Steps to breach the gap will include asking schools to meet their non-pay inflation costs which the council estimates will amount to around £300,000. Mr Green said they will only be asked to meet energy costs increases the council has previously predicted with the authority meeting costs above that.
Council directors are also looking for additional cost cutting measures in each department and its hoped further savings from working closer with Blaenau Gwent Borough Council under the federation model, such as sharing more posts, can be met.
Any increase in the number of band D council tax homes, to be confirmed in December, will also increase the amount it can collect.
A savings plan is due to be considered by the council’s ruling Labour cabinet on January 12 with final budget proposals, including the proposed council tax bill, to come before the council on February 16. The full council will then be asked to approve the budget, including council tax bills, on March 2.
Mr Green said: “Ultimately we need to deal with the £2.4m gap and once we have more certainty around the settlement we may have a bigger or smaller sum to contend with.”
The committee was also told the council’s in year budget is projected to produce a £900,000 surplus at the end of the financial year based on current spending against the agreed £264m budget.
Council leader Anthony Hunt said work on the upcoming budget has been ongoing since April and managing the in-year budget along with monitoring likely funding pressures and estimating expected income form that work.
“Maintaining the pressure of that in-year stability is a key function to a good budget for next year in my experience,” said Cllr Hunt.
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