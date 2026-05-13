Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: "His Majesty's words were a powerful reminder that we cannot separate the health of our environment from the strength of our economy. In this region, we see first-hand how flooding, water pressure and changes to our landscape are impacting people's lives and our local economy. The Capital of Rural Britain is about responding to that challenge in a practical way. Bringing nature and infrastructure together means we can protect what we have while building a safer and more resilient future for our communities."