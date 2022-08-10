Council ‘giant’ praised for his ‘vast’ contribution to county
TRIBUTES have been paid to former Monmouthshire Council deputy leader and vicar Cllr Bob Greenland, who died last Wednesday (August 9) at the age of 76.
Council CEO Paul Matthews described the Devauden ward member as “a giant of a man” who was “kind, caring and considerate” and believed that the county’s citizens “deserved the very best”.
Former council leader, Monmouth Senedd member Peter Fox, described his contribution to public life was “vast”.
The Welsh Conservative member had been a county councillor since 2004 and was also a vicar in the Llangwm parish of the Monmouth diocese.
In January, he proudly supported his daughters Pippa Edwards and Felicity Ashley as they completed a 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic in a four-women crew of mums called The Mothership.
A council spokesperson said on Thursday: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Councillor Robert Greenland died yesterday.
“Bob was elected to Monmouthshire County Council in 2004. He joined Cabinet in 2006 and was appointed Deputy Leader in 2008.
“Bob was a member of the Welsh Local Government Association Council and represented the council on various outside bodies including the Cardiff Capital Region.
“As Deputy Leader, Bob provided formidable leadership that was recognised across Wales and further afield.
“He was a pivotal figure on all things planning, regeneration, leisure, digital and a progressive Chair of the Education Achievement Service.
“Passionate about supporting local business and enterprise, Bob led various strategic initiatives including chairing and establishing the Business Resilience Forum when the pandemic hit to support local businesses in the face of the coronavirus crisis.”
The spokesperson continued: “As ward member for Devauden, Bob loved the beauty of the Wye Valley and was dedicated to supporting the local community who live and work in this stunning location.
“He was committed to helping local young people access housing and supported the development of affordable homes.
“Promoting education and leisure in the county, Bob was instrumental in the build of the new schools in Caldicot and Monmouth, as well as the leisure centre and pool in Monmouth.”
Council CEO Paul Matthews said: “Cllr Bob Greenland put simply was a giant of a man.
“So clear, so articulate, so driven and had the highest of expectations.
“He believed that the citizens of Monmouthshire deserved the very best and he was not prepared to settle for less.
“I got the opportunity to work very closely with Bob - I loved every minute of it and learned so much from him.
“Yes, he was strong, but he was also kind, caring and considerate. His voluntary and community work was outstanding, and it was wonderful to see him ordained as a priest several years ago.
“His faith mattered to him, and he drew strength from it. He was very proud to be a part of us and I am very proud that he was.
“I am going to miss Bob hugely - he was just an absolute joy; he cared for people and adjusted to make everyone feel welcome.”
Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby (Llanelly Hill, Labour/Co-op) said: “I regret not having the chance to get to know Bob. His reputation is strong and colleagues within the Labour Party speak of him with fondness.
“He was clearly a man who transcended differences in political outlooks and that speaks very well of him.
“The condolences of the Monmouth Labour Party go to his wife Scilla and the rest of the family.”
Peter Fox OBE, Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth and former council leader, added: “It’s such sad news that my good friend Bob had passed away after such a battle with his illness.
“Bob was my Deputy Leader for 13 years he was an outstanding man in so many ways. A man of huge integrity, kindness, fortitude and love.
“It’s difficult to put into words the scale of his contribution to public life and the wider community, but it was vast.
“He was an inspiring and wise man, someone that so many of us owe a debt of gratitude, I will miss him dearly and my thoughts are with his wife Scilla and their family.”
Cllr Richard John (Mitchel Troy), Leader of the Conservative Group, added: “Bob was widely respected across Wales, but also across political divides for his commitment to the people of Monmouthshire.
“As Deputy Leader for over half the time Monmouthshire County Council has existed, decision makers have been able to benefit from his experience and wisdom, but also got to know one of the kindest and most compassionate men you could ever meet.
“Bob was a diligent and committed ward councillor for residents in Devauden.
“Bob was a very dear friend with a great sense of fun who will be dearly missed by us all.
“He fought his recent illness with incredible courage, selflessness and the most remarkable determination.
“Our thoughts are with his wife Scilla and their family at this desperately sad time.”
Cllr Frances Taylor, Independent Group Leader, described Bob as: “a fine orator and his craft with amendments is the stuff of legend.
“I was fortunate to work with Bob delivering the induction to new Council staff, I had the opportunity to benefit from his wisdom and we shared many a joke.
“We did not always agree, but we enjoyed many lively debates. I would also like to express heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family and close friends on behalf of the Independent group, he is a great loss to our Council.”
Anyone wanting to add a message onto the book of condolences for Cllr Bob Greenland can go to https://bit.ly/3A5FQvN
