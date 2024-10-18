GOT a tenner? Looking for a property doer upper? Then a mid-terraced South Wales house that’s been gutted and is ready to be renovated could be right up your street.
Described as ‘open plan’ by Paul Fosh Auctions the house in the village of Tylorstown, Mid Glamorgan, has all the makings of a comfortable family home.
Sean Roper, who is selling the property, at 43 Gwernllwyn Terrace, said: “It’s listed as open plan as, basically, all of the insides have been ripped out ready for renovation, it’s just a shell..
“So most of the hard work has been done and the mid terraced house is now ready to be transformed into a tidy, two or three bedroom home with generous-sized accommodation.
“It could well prove to be a bargain buy for someone who knows what they are doing. Although the house, which has a guide price at auction of just £10, is uninhabitable at present it’s in a well-established residential location near the bustling town of Ferndale with its great road links to Porth and Pontypridd.
“The mid terrace property, which is being sold with vacant possession, has been stripped back ready for upgrading and improvement. As well as the house there is a forecourt and a rear garden which adds to the appeal of the house which could be snapped up for just a tenner.”
The property, along with some eighty others, is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts on Tuesday, November 5 at 12noon and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 7.