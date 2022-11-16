Cllr. Catherine Fookes, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Poverty & Inequality, said: “The cost of living support sessions are really for everyone – for those facing an immediate financial crisis situation, for those who are beginning to struggle with their bills, and for those who want to do everything they can to prevent their situation worsening. I hope that the sessions will help provide much needed support in these very difficult times. So please pop along for a chat and a cuppa, everyone is welcome.”