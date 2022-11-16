Over the next few weeks, representatives from Monmouthshire County Council’s Communities team and Employment and Skills team, Mind Monmouthshire and Citizens Advice Monmouthshire will be hosting drop-in cost of living support sessions at schools, community hubs and leisure centres.
There’s more support available than most people realise.
This winter, the cost of living crisis is putting increasing pressure on so many households. Getting straightforward help and support that relates to individual circumstances is a key way to help lessen the pressures, so it is hoped that as many residents will attend the drop-in sessions as possible.
Everybody is invited to attend the sessions, which are free and do not require pre-booking.
The teams at the sessions will be able to help with making sure you’re getting all the money you’re entitled to, guidance on managing your energy bills and help with making your money go further. They will also be able to offer help with getting back into work, or into more secure employment, support to enable you to stay in your home, as well as emotional and wellbeing support.
The sessions will start in Chepstow on Thursday 17th November, at Thornwell School (between 3.30pm and 4.30pm) and at Chepstow Leisure Centre (between 5pm and 6pm).
On Thursday 24th November, the teams will move on to Caldicot, where they will be at Dewstow School (3.30pm-4.30pm) and at TogetherWorks (5pm-6pm). The following week, on 1st December, Monmouth will host a session at Kymin View School (3.30pm-4.30pm) and the leisure centre (5pm-6pm). The sessions will then head to Abergavenny on Thursday 8th December. Between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, residents are encouraged to drop-in to Deri View School, after which the team will be at the leisure centre for an hour from 5pm.
Cllr. Catherine Fookes, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Poverty & Inequality, said: “The cost of living support sessions are really for everyone – for those facing an immediate financial crisis situation, for those who are beginning to struggle with their bills, and for those who want to do everything they can to prevent their situation worsening. I hope that the sessions will help provide much needed support in these very difficult times. So please pop along for a chat and a cuppa, everyone is welcome.”
Those residents who need help right now can phone our Contact Centre team on 01633 644644 or pop into any Community Hub for support at any time. MCC also has a dedicated section of the website with helpful information: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/money-matters/