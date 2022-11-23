Cooking and Fundraising in Llanbedr
Cogurdd 2023
Children from Llanbedr Church in Wales Primary School took part in this year’s Urdd Cookery competition.
The topic was ‘A Splendid Sandwich’ and after two rounds of designing and cooking, Bishop John chose the two winners to go through to the third round in Builth Wells.
The children had an amazing time and everyone at the school was thrilled that Lowri came third and would like to thank Cashells of Crickhowell for donating all of the ingredients for the competition.
Children in Need
Llanbedr Primary had a fun day raising money for Children in Need on Friday.
The learners wore spots and yellow to school. Two pupils organised stalls and had lots of fun with an obstacle course, craft session and Llanbedr has Talent.
All in all they raised an amazing £111.
