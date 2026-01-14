CONTENTIOUS plans are being proposed to introduce winter charges at several council car parks in the Newquay area.
Residents and visitors have enjoyed free parking at a number of locations between November 1 and march 31 but Cornwall Council says it wants to ensure parking assets are “managed effectively.”
Cornwall Council plans to introduce winter charges at Watergate Bay, Albany Road, Belmont Place, Dane Road and Tregunnel in Newquay, Wheal Leisure in Perranporth as well as at Par Beach, Reppers Coombe in St Agnes, Gyllyngvase in Falmouth, Readymoney in Fowey and The Beach at Seaton.
Cornwall Council is also proposing to introduce a £2 ‘all day’ parking charge at several car parks which are currently free of charge, which include at Fairground in Helston, Hamleys Corner in Par and Helland in Bodmin, Howells Bridge, Kit Hill in Callington, Pensilva, Poleys Bridge, Scarletts Well in Bodmin, St Andrews Pond in Par, Tideford, Viewing Point North in Widemouth, Thanckes Park in Torpoint and Wenfordbridge in Bodmin
Cornwall Council is additionally proposing to allow overnight motorhome camping at several locations including Link Road in Padstow, Watergate Bay, Trenwith in St Ives, Wheal Leisure in Perranporth, Main in Fowey, Marazion Station, Gyllyngvase coach park in Falmouth, Seaton Bridge, Cattle Market in Launceston and Victoria Square in Bodmin.
It follows a successful trial in Bude and would see fully self-contained motorhomes allowed to park overnight in an additional 10 car parks.
Cornwall Council’s plans also involve varying the parking charges in all Cornwall Council chargeable car parks to increase charges either in line with inflation or specific amendments to support traffic management.
Remove two to three hour tariff within all long stay car parks and convert Tolcarne Road car park in Newquay to a long stay car park.
Cornwall Council is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to take part in a public consultation on the proposed off street parking order amendment plans.
Dan Rogerson, Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, said: “We’re considering a range of proposals to address requests from motorhome users, as well as safeguarding access to some of our public spaces and supporting traffic management.
“However, I appreciate that some residents may park in our free car parks as they are unable to park outside or near their homes, and I particularly encourage those residents to take part in the consultation so that we can understand the impact.
“These are proposals at this stage and I very much encourage residents to take part in the consultation.”
Residents can give their views by taking part in the consultation which runs until Wednesday, February 4. To take part visit https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/off-street-parking-order-2026
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.