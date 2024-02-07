Monmouth’s multi-award winning Mayhem Youth Theatre Group are bringing one of the most iconic musicals of all times this week to Monmouth School for Girls when they present Lionel Bart’s Oliver this week, as their second junior show after last year’s highly successful Bugsy Malone .
Written in 1960, Oliver largely follows the plot of Charles Dicken’s Oliver Twist as he negotiates life from rejection at the Workhouse through to his reunion with his long lost family .
Featuring a whole host of popular songs such as Food Glorious Food , Consider Yourself and Pick a Pocket and populated by unforgettable characters such as Fagin , Nancy , Bill Sikes and the Artful Dodger, it soon became a firm family favourite.
The 1968 film which has become a regular on the Christmas film schedules, made huge stars of Ron Moody, Jack Wild and Mark Lester even though the latter never actually sang in the film .
Sadly Lionel Bart never got to reap the rewards of his highly successful musical as he sold the rights to fund a production of his ill-fated Robin Hood musical Twang.
Mayhem’s Founder and stage director Andrew Griffiths said: “It is a delight to return to Oliver ten years after I stage directed the show for Monmouth Music Theatre, a production that saw Josh Morgan, now Josh Butler, playing Oliver, who is curently getting rave reviews in a West End production of Bronco Billy.
“If you come and see this production, who knows, you may see another West End star in the making amongst this hugely talented cast of youngsters.
“We hope you’ll enjoy this absolute classic and go away humming these unforgettable tunes.
“With a professional set and professional costumes, we hope that this will be a treat for the eyes as well as the ears.”
Mayhem’s production of Oliver will run from Thursday to Saturday, February 15-17 at Monmouth School for Girls at 7.15pm each night with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets are £10 adults, £6 U16s with a £6 concession for over 65s on the Thursday and Saturday matinee performances .Tickets are available at Handyman House, on the door or online at Ticketsource.
Future Mayhem Senior shows include Six at St Marys Church on the 12th and 13th July and Footloose at Monmouth Girls School from the 24th to 26th October.