Concern over road safety after crash at collision black spot

MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, plans for a safety study to be carried out at Dingestow junction. ( Peter Fox )

Following a crash on a Raglan road which left three in hospital, the local community council has written to Lee Waters AS/MS and Deputy Minister for Climate Change whose remit includes road safety.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene on the Raglan interchange at the junction of the old Monmouth road at around 1.10pm on Saturday June 4 following a collision involving two cars.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the injured out of the vehicles and crews from Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Monmouth attended the scene.

Chair of Raglan Community Council, Nick Ramsay, said: “I have been calling on the Welsh Government to review the safety of this junction and to take action to improve it for many years. The junction dates from the time this stretch of the A40 was originally constructed as the three lane Raglan bypass. It is outdated and dangerous.

“The latest accident demonstrates the pressing need for action improve the safety of this stretch of trunk road.

“Raglan Community Council is calling on the Welsh Government to review the safety of the junction as a matter of urgency and to get on with the job of remodelling it at the earliest opportunity, to reduce the risk of future accidents and fatalities.”

Raglan Community Council wrote to Peter Fox MS for Monmouth in December 2021 expressing their concern over the area.

The letter said: “The Welsh Government takes road safety very seriously and routinely monitors personal injury collision records from the police with the aim of identifying the need for improvements to safety. We plan to carry out a safety study at Dingestow junction during the next financial year and will take into account pedestrian safety at all crossing points on the A40 through Raglan”.