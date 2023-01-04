An 82 year old man risks losing his toe after waiting three days to see a specialist at the Grange University Hospital.
Brian Jenkins waited for 14 hours to be seen on December 31 and since arriving his toe has turned black leaving his daughter, Claire, fearing the lack of immediate treatment could lead to it’s amputation.
Claire said: “Nobody sees him as their patient. The nurses are doing their best and they’re lovely people. We’re hugely grateful to them but they can’t get anywhere with the doctors either. They beep the doctors and get no response.
“There’s no communication and no responsibility, no leadership, no treatment, no action.”
A spokeswoman from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases, however, we can confirm that we are in contact with Mr Jenkins’ family and are fully aware of their concerns.”