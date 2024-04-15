Grosmont Futures’ Peter Willis said there was a large cohort in the village who have been modestly working very hard for five years, this process started without any certainty of what was going to happen in the end and “commitment in abundance, endless effort, huge amount of time, and complicated things to overcome, challenges nobody saw, not only for the funding of it, but the tireless efforts of those who have been planning, those who spent most of last night setting this all up and of course dealing with the clear up tomorrow,” he added.