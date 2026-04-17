To give back to the Welsh Air Ambulance Charity, on Saturday, 16 May, Nanci will be walking along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, starting near her home at Llangatwg Lime Kilns in Llangattock. She will be walking with her family and anyone who wishes to show her their support, and will begin at midday. Collection buckets will be floating around to help Nanci reach her target of £1,000. She has already raised over £500 on her just giving page.