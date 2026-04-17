Seven year-old Powys schoolgirl, Nanci Gibbs- Harley, will be taking on a walking challenge to give back to the Wales Air Ambulance Charity who helped her when she suffered a scary fall nearly 18 months ago.
In November 2024, Nanci fell out of her high sleeper bed on a Sunday night and was in severe pain with back and arm injuries.
Nanci could not be moved by her parents, so they called 999. They also noticed a large haematoma on the left side of her forehead from the fall.
Two paramedics arrived at the property in a fast response car within 10 minutes. They called for assistance from the Welsh Air Ambulance as Nanci was suspected of having a bleed on the brain, though this was later ruled out following an MRI scan at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
An ambulance transported Nanci from her house to the local park, where an air ambulance was waiting to take her to the hospital.
She was given ketamine, morphine, and fentanyl on board the air ambulance and says she cannot remember much of the flight.
An X-ray at the University Hospital of Wales revealed that Nanci had broken her left arm. After a month of recovery she was back at school.
To give back to the Welsh Air Ambulance Charity, on Saturday, 16 May, Nanci will be walking along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, starting near her home at Llangatwg Lime Kilns in Llangattock. She will be walking with her family and anyone who wishes to show her their support, and will begin at midday. Collection buckets will be floating around to help Nanci reach her target of £1,000. She has already raised over £500 on her just giving page.
Nancis walk will be 8.3 miles in total, and her parents say that the idea was all Nanci’s.
“She’s actually decided she wants to do a fundraiser herself,” said Nanci’s mum Nicola. “We are walking from the canal by us in Llangattock to Talybont-on-Usk, which is 8.3 miles I think it is. We’ve got sponsor forms and the fundraising page set up.”
Abergavenny Garden Centre kindly held an auction recently to raise money for Nanci’s fundraising efforts, making £125 towards the cause. Nanci and her family have also received support from local businesses from having collection tubs in their stores to hanging posters up on walls.
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
Following her accident, Nanci’s mum Nicola said: “Whilst on the phone to 999 they were amazing, from the call handler all the way through to the paramedics. We just wanted to say a massive thank you to the emergency services and Wales Air Ambulance Service.
“They were on the scene very fast and they we all so calming and professional. They took great care of our daughter, and we are forever thankful to have this amazing service.”
If you would like to donate to Nanci’s fundraiser, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-harley-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM
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