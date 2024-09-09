We were not disappointed and treated to a fabulous presentation on Bee-keeping from Rose Wall of Ty Bryn Handmade. Rose illustrated her talk with various items essential to the Bee-keeper including her own head to toe bee-keeper suit and all the paraphernalia she needs to keep her group of hives healthy and producing plenty of honey. It was really fascinating to hear when, why and how the bees swarm. We were told the sort of plants which we could put in our gardens to provide nectar for bees, especially early in the year.