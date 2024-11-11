The Usk Memorial Hall was alive with the warm and inviting aroma of freshly prepared local produce last Saturday morning, as more than residents gathered for the Big Saturday Breakfast.
Hosted by the local Anglican churches within the Heart of Monmouthshire Ministry Area, and led by Sally Ingle-Gillis the event was a huge success.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, joined local Usk Councillor, Tony Kear and Raglan Councillor Penny Jones, to celebrate this wonderful community event. Together with residents, they enjoyed a morning filled with conversation, and a breakfast made with local farm sourced ingredients.
The breakfast is offered free of charge, with voluntary donations collected to support future community initiatives.
Reflecting on the event, Laura Anne Jones MS said: "The Big Saturday Breakfast is a great example of what makes Monmouthshire so special. The local produce was delicious, and as well as a great way to support our local farmers, it was a great chance for everyone to catch up family, friends and meet new people.
“My heartfelt thanks go to the Usk Ministry for their hard work in organising this, and past events, and bringing us all together. The Ministry Area, which organises the Big Saturday Breakfast, aims to foster community spirit and highlight the value of local produce.”