Coleg Gwent students celebrate ‘fantastic’ A level results
- What a day it’s been for Coleg Gwent! Students and staff are glad the wait is finally over as learners and staff celebrate another incredible year of A Level and BTEC results at one of Wales’ top performing colleges.
- After a difficult year for learners, Coleg Gwent has seen strong results today, with outstanding performance in the higher A*-C grades at 79.2 per cent and almost a third of learners achieving top A*-A grades.
- This means the majority of learners have achieved their first-choice university places.
A Level learner Rae-Marie, aged 19 from Blaenau Gwent, is thrilled with her results today with her three A* A levels opening doors to a Psychology degree.
She said: “I chose to study at Coleg Gwent due to the level of independence you have in comparison to secondary school.
- “I feel it is an effective bridge between school and university or life outside of school, where you take greater responsibility for your own learning and independent study, while still having support from tutors and access to facilities at the college.”
In the first year of a return to exams since pre-pandemic times, 1,324 students sat A/AS Level exams,and 1,045 learners studied Level 3 vocational BTEC qualifications across Coleg Gwent.
Top A* grades were awarded to 79 high-flying students. Seven of these attained four A*/A grades and 50 were awarded three A*/A grades, with a number of students going on to study at Oxbridge and other Russell Group and Sutton Trust universities.
Meanwhile, BTEC learners joined the celebrations this year too, receiving fantastic results across 40 different vocational subject areas, opening doors to a range of universities, apprenticeships and careers. Similarly, over 180 adult learners have successfully completed their Agored Access to Higher Education course with Coleg Gwent and will be progressing on to a degree course at university.
Vice Principal, Nicola Gamlin, said: “We’re very proud of our learners’ achievements this year and want to thank the excellent staff who have supported them through a difficult time. Despite all the uncertainty of the last two years, our learners have again achieved excellent grades.”
Faculty Director for Enterprise and Academic Studies, Ian Millward, commented:
“This has proved to be an excellent set of results which will enable the vast majority of our learners to take up their first-choice university places. This has been made possible by the skill and dedication of the staff and the hard work of our learners.”
The college has adapted to meet learners’ needs through an ever-changing post-pandemic environment, supportingmany students as they experienced exams for the first time.
Thanks to the learners’ resilience and hard work, combined with unwavering support from tutors and staff, Coleg Gwent proudly boasts impressive learner outcomes for 2022.
- The college celebrates a strongcross-campus A Level pass rate today, despite the disruption Covid caused to learning over the past two years.
