Coleg Gwent students celebrate ‘fantastic’ A level results

She said: “I chose to study at Coleg Gwent due to the level of independence you have in comparison to secondary school.

A Level learner Rae-Marie, aged 19 from Blaenau Gwent, is thrilled with her results today with her three A* A levels opening doors to a Psychology degree.

In the first year of a return to exams since pre-pandemic times, 1,324 students sat A/AS Level exams,and 1,045 learners studied Level 3 vocational BTEC qualifications across Coleg Gwent.

Top A* grades were awarded to 79 high-flying students. Seven of these attained four A*/A grades and 50 were awarded three A*/A grades, with a number of students going on to study at Oxbridge and other Russell Group and Sutton Trust universities.

Meanwhile, BTEC learners joined the celebrations this year too, receiving fantastic results across 40 different vocational subject areas, opening doors to a range of universities, apprenticeships and careers. Similarly, over 180 adult learners have successfully completed their Agored Access to Higher Education course with Coleg Gwent and will be progressing on to a degree course at university.

Vice Principal, Nicola Gamlin, said: “We’re very proud of our learners’ achievements this year and want to thank the excellent staff who have supported them through a difficult time. Despite all the uncertainty of the last two years, our learners have again achieved excellent grades.”

Faculty Director for Enterprise and Academic Studies, Ian Millward, commented:

“This has proved to be an excellent set of results which will enable the vast majority of our learners to take up their first-choice university places. This has been made possible by the skill and dedication of the staff and the hard work of our learners.”