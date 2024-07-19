A COCAINE dealer who tried to flush his mobile phone down the loo has been jailed after officers recovered the device from the U-bend and found numerous messages about dealing drugs.
Grant Evans, 33 of British School Close, Abersychan, admitted being concerned in the supply of class-A drugs when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court and was jasiled for three years and eight months.
Officers found the mobile phone linked to drug supply in the U-bend of the toilet when carrying out a warrant at Evans’ address on 6 April earlier this year, the court heard.
Gwent Police's serious and organised crime team had been investigating drug supply in the area before executing the warrant, when they also found class-A drugs and equipment assiciated with supplying drugs.
Following examination of the phone, officers recovered bulk text messages advertising class-A drugs for sale.
Fellow defendant Billy Joy, 27, of the same address was sentenced for perverting the course of public justice over a pohone she gave to a neighbour while the warrant was being executed.
She was sentenced to a 12 month community order, 10 days of rehabilitation and 180 hours of unpaid work.
DC Gemma Bradley, officer in the case, said: “We want to make sure Gwent remains a hostile place for the likes of Evans, and those who prey on the vulnerable by supplying drugs, and will continue to do all we can to remove harmful substances from the streets and protect our communities from serious crime.
"Gathering information is an integral part of our efforts to disrupt drug supply and bring offenders to justice, and your reports play a massive part in enabling us to carry out warrants like the one at Evans’ home.”
Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can make a report via the Gwent Police website, send a direct message on social media, or call 101.
Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.