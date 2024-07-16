The Clytha Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) hosted a picnic lunch on Wednesday, July 10, to express their gratitude to the Community Green Energy Advisory Group.
This celebration was in honour of the generous grant provided by the Advisory Group, which facilitated the creation of an outdoor classroom at the RDA hut within the walled garden of Clytha House.
The Clytha RDA has been an integral part of the community since 1988, offering therapeutic riding sessions at Clytha Park. They have built a strong partnership with Deri View School in Abergavenny, enhancing the lives of many students through their programs.
Jo Tooze, Group Coach at Clytha RDA, explained: "The outdoor classroom will give us the perfect space for children to learn all about horse care and stable management, which is part of the RDA curriculum. It will also provide a safe and sheltered place where activities can continue in unpredictable weather."
The Clytha RDA always has a waiting list of eager participants and are actively seeking more volunteers, particularly those who can bring suitable ponies to the sessions, to meet the growing demand for their services.
The event underscored the importance of community support in enhancing the RDA's offerings, ensuring that they can continue to provide valuable experiences for their participants, rain or shine.