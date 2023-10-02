In the morning, Abergavenny will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a temperature of 18°C. Later in the day, the maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C with scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperatures will drop to a cool 16°C with more clouds predicted to cover the sky. As the day unfolds, a slightly cooler afternoon is expected with a maximum temperature of 15°C.
Looking ahead, Abergavenny will generally have scattered showers with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 18°C over the next few days.
This article was automatically generated