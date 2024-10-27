This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be cloudy with a morning temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect mist with the same morning temperature of 14°C.
By the afternoon, the mist will continue, with a slight increase in temperature to 15°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be misty with a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 15°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a shift towards sunny conditions.
Temperatures will range from a low of 9°C to a high of 17°C.
