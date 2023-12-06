This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C.
There's no chance of rain and the skies are clear.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.
Again, there's no expectation of rain so it will remain dry throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, there will be a significant change.
The temperature will be warmer at 8°C and there will be scattered showers.
The afternoon will continue to be 8°C with more rainfall expected.
For the next few days, we can expect temperatures to hover around 8°C and 9°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout this period.
So, keep your umbrellas handy!
