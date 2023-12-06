This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C.

There's no chance of rain and the skies are clear.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.

Again, there's no expectation of rain so it will remain dry throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, there will be a significant change.

The temperature will be warmer at 8°C and there will be scattered showers.

The afternoon will continue to be 8°C with more rainfall expected.

For the next few days, we can expect temperatures to hover around 8°C and 9°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout this period.

So, keep your umbrellas handy!

This article was automatically generated