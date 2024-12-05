This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be cloudy with a morning temperature of 12°C.
By the afternoon, expect light rain and the temperature will remain steady at 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler compared to today, with cloudy skies and a morning temperature of 7°C.
The afternoon will bring light drizzle, slightly warmer with a temperature of 8°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler with a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of 8°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating around 6°C.
The general trend indicates a continuation of cool and rainy conditions.
This article was automatically generated